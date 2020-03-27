Naveo selects interim chief executive

Albert Pinho has been named interim CEO of Naveo Credit Union in Somerville, Mass., following the recent departure of longtime CEO Rui Domingos.

Pinho has spent 35 years in the financial services industry, including the past nine as VP of lending at Naveo. A release from the credit union attributed a significant increase in the CU’s loan portfolio — both in volume and balances — to Pinho, and said he had helped bring a variety of successful solutions to members, including solar lending, commercial lines and more.

Albert Pinho, interim CEO of Naveo Credit Union

“The board is excited that Albert Pinho has accepted the role of Interim CEO,” Tina Mancini, chairperson of the Naveo board of directors, said in a press release. “The board feels confident that Naveo will continue to provide the same level of expertise and exceptional member experience during this time of transition. The management team, along with staff members, have shown a great commitment to Naveo and its members. This commitment demonstrates that Naveo, with Mr. Pinho’s guidance, will continue to serve our members and community well.”

Among other credentials, Pinho holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University.

The $140 million-asset Naveo reported net income of more than $1.1 million last year, up from nearly $893,000 in 2018.