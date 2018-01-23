After more than four decades in the credit union movement, Mark Lynch, senior program manager at the National Credit Union Foundation, is set to retire at the end of this month.

Gigi Hyland, National Credit Union Foundation executive director

“With a career in credit unions spanning forty-one years, the impact that Mark has had on the movement is immeasurable,” Gigi Hyland, executive director at the Foundation, said in a statement. “Mark has been an amazing asset to the Foundation team, and I look forward to seeing how he continues to improve the lives of credit union members in his next chapter.”

Lynch spent 22 years in the credit union movement in his native Australia prior to moving to the United States, including working as deputy chairman of Australian National Credit Union, then Australia’s largest credit union, and serving as the volunteer & resources manager with the Australian Credit Union Foundation.

Lynch also served on the boards of two other cooperatives and the academic council of a business college.

Upon moving Stateside, Lynch established himself as a credit union consultant specializing in program and product development, project management, strategic planning, housing and financial counseling, and board governance.

Before transitioning to a senior program manager role at the Foundation in 2007, Lynch began working as a field coach with the Foundation’s REAL Solutions Program to help credit unions develop programs and services aimed at low-wealth households.

“It has been an honor to work with Mark for more than a decade on all things credit union,” said Lois Kitsch, national program director at the Foundation. “Mark brings such a breadth of cooperative knowledge that has been beneficial to many credit unions and countless members. I know that he will continue to positively impact credit unions and members for many years to come.”

Lynch said that he is “truly appreciative of all the opportunities the Foundation has given me to work with credit unions in various capacities over the last 10 plus years.”



