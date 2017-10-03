Oddly enough, the controversial plan to merge the Temporary Corporate Credit Union Stabilization Fund with the share insurance fund was inspired not by a desire to return dollars back to credit unions ahead of schedule but rather as a way to avoid levying new assessments.
Indeed, the real goal was to prop up the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund, according to NCUA Chairman J. Mark McWatters during a special press briefing where he and fellow Board Member Rick Metsger dug into the history and thinking behind the plan that was approved last Thursday.
