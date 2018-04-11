The National Credit Union Administration is holding a webinar about credit union compliance with due diligence requirements in the Bank Secrecy Act on April 25.

The hour-long webinar will begin at 2 pm EST and will be available here.

The webinar, titled “BSA Compliance – Customer Due Diligence,” will address the final rule The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network in 2016 issued updating the Bank Secrecy Act’s requirements for effective BSA and anti-money-laundering programs.

The webinar panel includes:

· Sandra Sojka, regulatory policy officer with FinCEN’s Policy Division;

· Janet Carruthers, fraud and risk analysis specialist with NCUA’s Office of Examination and Insurance: and

· Andre Lucas, the director of compliance for the Maryland and District of Columbia Credit Union Association.

The topics panelists will be covering include:

· Reducing compliance and reputation risk with ongoing member due diligence;

· Enhancing risk-based procedures by including timely and accurate SAR reporting; and

· Improving the overall BSA and AML

program with specific procedures.

Questions can be submitted in advance at WebinarQuestions@ncua.gov, and the email’s subject line should read, “BSA Compliance – Customer Due Diligence.” The webinar will be closed captioned and archived online around three weeks after the live event.

