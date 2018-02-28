The National Credit Union Administration has issued four prohibitions for February 2018, barring a quartet of individuals from participating in the affairs of any federally insured financial institution as the result of various criminal activities.

Specifically, NCUA issued two prohibition orders and two notices of prohibition.

This month’s bans apply to:

Mark Harrington, a former member of the board of directors at $76 million-asset New England Teamsters Federal Credit Union of Arlington, Mass., who pleaded guilty to the charge of extortion, and was sentenced to two years’ probation and ordered to pay $24,023.95 in restitution.

Anthony N. Tourtillott, a former employee of the $45 million Focus Credit Union of Wauwatosa, Wisc., who pleaded guilty to the charge of theft. Tourtillott was sentenced to five years in prison, five years’ supervised release and was ordered to pay $326,459.00 in restitution.

John G. Pressler III, the former CEO of $78 million-asset Paradise Valley Federal Credit Union of National City, Calif., who consented to the issuance of a prohibition order and agreed to comply with all of its terms to settle and resolve the NCUA board’s claims against him.

Michael Andrew Skinner, a former employee or institution-affiliated party of the $733 million Dade County Federal Credit Union of Sweetwater, Fla., who agreed and consented to the issuance of a prohibition order and agreed to comply with all of its terms to settle and resolve the NCUA board’s claims against him.

NCUA could not comment on the board’s claims against Skinner and Pressler.