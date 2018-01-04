Electric Service Credit Union, initially chartered in 1951 by the employees of Nashville Electric Service in Nashville, Tenn., has rebranded itself as Enbright Credit Union.

Enbright serves more than 7,000 members throughout Middle Tennessee, and the name change is intended to reflect both the credit union’s roots in the electric power industry and its growth beyond serving just that SEG, having added a geographical component to its field of membership.

“The credit union was originally called Nashville Electric Service Credit Union, then Electric Service Credit Union, and then the shorter ESCU,” Enbright CEO Ron Smith said in a press release. “Our new name, Enbright Credit Union, maintains a philosophical connection to our founding, along with the opportunity to connect with new members from the communities we serve.”

The $64 million-asset credit union still serves Nashville Electric Service employees and their families, as well as consumers who live, work or worship in Davidson and Sumner counties.

Enbright earned just over $2,500 during the first three quarters of 2017, following losses of more than $597,000 in 2016 and more than $16,000 in 2015. In 2014 it had a net income of nearly $94,000.