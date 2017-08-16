The National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors on Tuesday said Terry West, recently retired president and CEO of $6.8 billion VyStar Credit Union in Jacksonville, Fla., is the 2017 recipient of the Pierre Jay Award.

According to NASCUS, the annual Pierre Jay Award recognizes and honors an individual whose contributions have benefited the state credit union system in a “significant” way, demonstrating “outstanding service, leadership, and commitment to NASCUS and the state system.”