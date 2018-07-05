The National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors has named the 2018 winners of the Pierre Jay Award. This year’s honorees are:



Ron McDaniel, former president and CEO of the $3.1 billion California Credit Union, Glendale, Calif.

Sarah Vega, chief of staff and senior policy advisor to National Credit Union Administration Chairman J. Mark McWatters.

NASCUS created the award to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions ot the state credit union system and have demonstrated a commitment to outstanding service and leadership to both NASCUS and the dual chartering system.

The award was named after the Pierre Jay, the Massachusetts’ first banking commissioner.

In addition to his time at California CU, McDaniel also served as a NASCUS advisory council member, where he “positively impacted” the organization and the state credit union system by being “a voice of reason with a strong and steady commitment to finding solutions during challenging times,” according to a release from the association. He also represented credit unions for more than 10 years as an advisory committee member of the California Department of Business Oversight.

“Congratulations to Ron, who is a titan in the credit union industry and has consistently used his stature to mentor young credit union professionals and bridge divides between credit unions and regulators” said NASCUS President and CEO Lucy Ito.

NCUA’s Vega is a longtime veteran of the agency, having served not only as chief of staff for McWatters, but in that same capacity for Michael Fryzel, both during his time as a board member and as chairman of the NCUA board. NASCUS said in her role at NCUA, Vega has been an “ardent proponent of open and transparent collaboration” between the agency and state regulators, most recently in refining NCUA’s Overhead Transfer Rate methodology.

Lucy Ito, president and CEO of NASCUS

Vega is also a former Director of the Illinois Department of Financial Institutions and NASCUS chairman.

“Sarah has used her extensive background in the areas of credit union law and policy, to strengthen the relationships between federal regulators, state supervisors and credit unions” stated Ito. “She has dedicated her career to credit unions and ensuring a safe, sound and robust credit union system at both State and Federal levels.”

McDaniel and Vega will be honored at the NASCUS State System Summit, July 18, in Orlando, Fla.

