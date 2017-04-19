Print Email Reprints Share

The National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions has released a study intended to help credit unions make some of the “hard choices” they will face in implementing the new Financial Accounting Standards Board current expected credit loss accounting standard.

That standard will take effect for credit unions in fiscal years beginning after Dec. 15, 2020.

