The advocacy division of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions has received a 2018 ASAE “Power of A” Silver Award from the American Society of Association Executives.

The award recognizes associations that “distinguish themselves with innovative, effective and broad-reaching programs and activities that positively impact America and the world.”

NAFCU was the only financial trade association to be so honored this year.

"NAFCU is extremely proud to receive this award, and we are grateful for the recognition by ASAE," said NAFCU president and CEO Dan Berger. "At NAFCU, our mission is to help credit unions grow stronger, and a big piece of our strategy is centered around our research arm and advocacy efforts. This award is a testament to the hard work done every day by the men and women here at NAFCU who strive to provide our members with extreme member service, and no other team is more deserving. "

NAFCU President and CEO Dan Berger, seen here during the trade association's 2017 Congressional Caucus in Washington. Photo by Kevin Dietsch

ASAE represents both organizations and individual association professionals involved in almost every sector of the economy.

“Congratulations to the ‘2018 Power of A’ award winners,” said ASAE President and CEO John Graham. “There are very few things that get done, very few ideas that get implemented, without an association being involved at some point in the process.”

