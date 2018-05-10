The National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions on Wednesday filed an amicus brief in support of Allentown, Pa.-based APCI Federal Credit Union, which is facing litigation regarding whether or not its website meets the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

This is NAFCU’s second amicus brief supporting APCI (and ninth such ADA-related filing overall), following another earlier this spring. After that brief was submitted, plaintiffs in the suit filed an amended complaint, rendering moot NAFCU’s previous motion that the case be dismissed. Multiple ADA-related suits targeting credit unions have already been dismissed on the grounds that plaintiffs lack the standing to sue because they were not eligible for membership and thus unlikely to use the credit union’s services. In another instance, a court ruled that a website is not a place of public accommodation and was exempt from ADA protections.

Both NAFCU and the Credit Union National Association continue to file briefs supporting credit unions targeted in ADA lawsuits, as well as working with lawmakers to find a solution to the problem. As previously reported, NAFCU has met with representatives from the Department of Justice in order to emphasize the need for clarity regarding how ADA rules impact financial institutions websites.

More of Credit Union Journal’s ADA coverage can be found here.

