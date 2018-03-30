The National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions on Thursday submitted another amicus brief, this time in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, in support of APCI Federal Credit Union's motion to dismiss a complaint filed against it in federal district court under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The $574 million-asset credit union is based in Allentown, Pa.

NAFCU noted it has filed five other amicus briefs to support member credit unions' motions to dismiss ADA website complaints against them. Three of those lawsuits have been dismissed as the courts determined the named plaintiff in the lawsuit did not have standing to sue the credit union because the individual was not eligible for membership and would not likely use the credit union's services.

In the last week, the Credit Union National Association filed two amicus briefs in similar actions. Both trade associations have thrown resources at the influx of lawsuits alleging credit union websites violate the ADA.

To date, credit unions in at least 25 states have been targeted with demand letters on this issue, NAFCU noted.

“NAFCU and its members strongly support the protections of the ADA and efforts to ensure individuals with disabilities are not discriminated against and have equal access to financial services. However, this is best achieved through clear guidance and standards for website compliance, not through meritless and costly lawsuits,” the trade group said in a statement.

NAFCU noted it has attended multiple hearings to support credit unions defending lawsuits and continues to engage with various stakeholders on the issue, including Congress, states' attorneys general and the Justice Department to clarify regulatory standards for websites.

Credit Union Journal has covered the ADA website lawsuit issue extensively. Click here to see all stories on this topic.