myCUmortgage, a credit union service organization wholly-owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union, announced that it has formed partnerships with four credit unions to “help them be better mortgage lenders.”

The four new partners include:

$493 million Bellwether Community Credit Union of Manchester, N.H.

$104 million Heartland Federal Credit Union of Dayton, Ohio

$2.2 billion Royal Credit Union of Eau Claire, Wis.

$52 million United Police Federal Credit Union of Miami, Fla.

"We are excited to partner with these four credit unions and assist them in becoming better mortgage lenders," Tim Mislansky, president of myCUmortgage, said in a statement. "For some, this may mean taking their existing mortgage program and stepping it up to another level, and for others, it may mean complimenting a strong conventional mortgage program with myCUmortgage's government loan options, including FHA, VA and USDA lending.”

With $3.9 billion in assets, Wright-Patt CU is based in Beavercreek, Ohio.

