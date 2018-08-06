Three new credit union partners have joined myCUmortgage, a credit union service organization wholly owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union, a $4.2 billion institution based in Beavercreek, Ohio.

The three new credit unions, which have combined assets of nearly $638 million and a total membership of 53,600, comprise:



Heritage Grove Credit Union of Salem, Ore.

IH Credit Union of Springfield, Ohio

TAPCO Credit Union of Fircrest, Wash.

Tim Mislansky, president and CEO of myCUmortgage,

"Our team of experts at myCUmortgage is driven to empower our credit union partners to be great mortgage lenders," said Tim Mislansky, president of myCUmortgage. "The true beneficiaries of these partnerships are the nearly 54,000 members who now have an even greater opportunity to become homeowners."

Among other things, the new partners will be able to offer government lending to their members, including FHA, VA and USDA loans. These programs offer borrowers more flexibility than conventional loans with little- to no-down payment.

"What all of this does is give these new partners peace of mind knowing that we are obsessed with providing them with best mortgage solutions and service available," added Mislansky.

