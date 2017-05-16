Municipal credit union is looking back on a successful 2016 – the credit union's 100th anniversary – and marking two milestones: finising the year with more than 400,000 members and $2.48 billion in assets.

At the credit union's annual meeting, President and CEO Kam Wong highlighted some of Municipal's achievements from the past year. Along with membership and asset accomplishments, MCU's loan portfolio grew to $1.61 billion in 2016, with “marked growth” in both its mortgage and credit card portfolios, while its outstanding mortgage balances climbed by $74 million to $717.1 million. The credit union's loan- to-members' fund ratio was nearly 70%, exemplifying its “continued willingness to extend credit to members for homes, cars or to gain financial flexibility,” the credit union said.