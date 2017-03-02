With an eye toward positive disruption for credit unions, Las Vegas-based consulting firm Mitchell, Stankovic and Associates is expanding its "Underground Champions" program.
According to CEO Susan Mitchell, the firm intends to selectively invite companies and CUs to become Underground Champions with an eye toward driving dialogue that can invigorate the industry and consumers. Credit unions, she added, are particularly well psotiioned to disrupt Wall Street and arrive as "superheroes."
