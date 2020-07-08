Mountain Credit Union replaces one veteran leader with another

Patty Idol will retire as CEO of Mountain Credit Union this fall

Patty Idol, president and CEO of Mountain Credit Union in Waynesville, N.C., will retire in September after more than three decades at the credit union.

Idol joined Mountain in 1985 as its Waynesville branch manager and was appointed president and CEO in 1999. Along with her work at the $221 million-asset credit union, Idol has been active with a variety of other industry groups, including the Carolinas Credit Union League and the National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors.

“I’ve spent my entire adult life here,” Idol said in a press release. “My daughter has quite literally grown up with Mountain Credit Union, and she’ll be 34 this year. It’s a bittersweet decision, but it is time for me to spend more time with my family.”

Idol will be succeeded by Amy Woody, who also joined MCU in 1985 and has been executive vice president since 2003. Woody began her career at the credit union as a member service representative. She has 29 years of credit union experience, including 23 years at Mountain. She is currently on the board of the Carolinas league and on the North Carolina Credit Union Division Commission.

Woody will take over as president and CEO on Sept. 14.

Mountain Credit Union earned about $39,000 during the first quarter, down about 79% from the same period last year, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration.