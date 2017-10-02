Unlike the data breach that hit Target in 2013, analysts say the Equifax breach was monumentally perplexing because the company’s mission is to protect its 143 million clients’ data – many of whom are or were credit union members.

“If a company that manages the most sensitive financial information belonging to a majority of the people in this country isn’t implementing careful security measures and patching known vulnerabilities, it is a strong indicator that security is clearly not a high priority for companies until after a breach occurs,” said Henry Carter, assistant professor in the Computing Sciences Department at Villanova University.