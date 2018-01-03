Mortgage Lending Services LLC has rebranded as TruStone Home Mortgage LLC in order better capitalize on the brand recognition of its parent company, TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union.

Tim Bosiacki, CEO of TruStone Financial FCU

“The name ‘TruStone Home Mortgage’ captures the company’s brand and connects the company back to our credit union,” TruStone Financial’s CEO Tim Bosiacki said in a statement. “We are excited to see how leveraging the brand will grow our network and service awareness within both established and new home buying markets.”

Based in Plymouth, Minn., TruStone Home Mortgage has more than thirty mortgage originators throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Nathan Grunzke, executive vice president of mortgage operations at TruStone Financial, commented: “As knowledgeable experts within the mortgage industry, we look forward to serving home buyers under our new name.”

Also based in Plymouth, TruStone Financial FCU has assets of $1.24 billion and more than 108,100 members.

