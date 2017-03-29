Home loan originations will drop by 15% this year, as loans to purchase homes rise but fail to offset dwindling refinances, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest forecast.
Annual origination volume could fall to $1.6 trillion from last year's almost $1.9 trillion due to a rise in higher long-term mortgage rates that will put pressure on both depository and non-depository lenders.
