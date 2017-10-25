Seven new credit unions have signed on to use CU Direct’s Lending 360 Account & Loan Origination System, bringing the grand total of institutions using the platform to generate loan efficiencies and originations to more than 100.

Lending 360, CU Direct explained, offers features that are intended to streamline the entire loan application process, giving credit unions the “ability to greatly enhance loan officer efficiency and member experience,” thereby “increasing efficiency and productivity, improving overall lending performance.”