More credit union-supported candidates secure party nominations

A host of candidates backed by the Credit Union Legislative Action Council prevailed during their primaries on Tuesday.

CULAC, which is the Credit Union National Association’s federal political action committee, and state leagues backed 39 candidates running in primaries in eight states. Results from Tuesday for several states were still being calculated on Wednesday morning, according to CUNA.

Ninety-eight percent of CUNA-backed candidates have won their races this cycle as of May 19, according to CUNA’s website. That total does not include the contests from Tuesday.

Rep. Ben Ray Luján won the Democratic primary for a U.S. Senate seat representing New Mexico. Teresa Leger Fernandez, an attorney, also prevailed in securing the Democratic nomination to run for the seat representing New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District. The CULAC and the Credit Union Association of New Mexico supported both candidates.

The CULAC and the Maryland D.C. Credit Union Association backed Democrat Rep. Kweisi Mfume for his party’s nomination to serve full a term in Congress. Mfume won a special election in April to fill the seat formerly held by the late Elijah Cummings. He received 81% of the vote in the primary on Tuesday.

Credit union-backed candidates also prevailed in May primaries and on Super Tuesday, before the spread of the coronavirus led some primaries to be postponed.

