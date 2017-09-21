To ensure employees are satisfied in their respective positions, every Consumers Credit Union manager holds a one-on-one meeting each month, as well as a more formal performance review no less than four times per year with each employee.

“Our most recent survey had 90 percent (4.48 out of 5) of employees rating themselves as highly satisfied,” said Chief Human Resource Officer Shawn Premer.

CEO Kit Snyder participates in the Ice Bucket Challenge with help from assistant Heather Koprolces, while (left to right) CFO Steve Howard, CMO Lynne Jarman-Johnson and CHRO Shawn Premer look on.

Consumers Credit Union was the No. 1 ranked credit union in the Best Credit Unions to Work For 2017, as well as the No. 1 ranked CU in its asset category (more than $500 million in assets but less than $1 billion).

The CU also launched the IF Challenge where employees from different departments work in teams of four to present a solution for various business needs.

“This challenge fosters innovation, creative thinking, internal networking, problem solving and drives growth,” said Premer. “We’ve put into practice many of the solutions that groups have presented.”

Senior leadership is also concerned with employees’ total well-being. “Employees are eligible for tuition reimbursement and/or assistance for advanced or post-graduate degrees, certifications, business education workshops and/or conferences,” said Premer. “We offer a very comprehensive (and fun) wellness program that includes gym membership reimbursement, incentives for biometric health screenings,” and more.

Founded in 1951, the $900 million Consumers Credit Union has 269 employees and 20 offices and serves more than 81,000 members.

