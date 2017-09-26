To underscore the importance of communication between staff and leadership, Michigan State University Federal Credit Union employees are encouraged to attend CU Conversations. These monthly get-togethers make a member of the executive team available to employees.

“This meeting is an opportunity for employees and the executive team to connect, and allows the employees to learn more about credit union strategies and initiatives and voice any concerns or questions,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Silvia Dimma.

MSUFCU ranked No. 5 overall in the Best Credit Unions to Work For 2017 and was ranked No. 1 in its asset category (CUs with more than $1 billion in assets).

Michigan State University FCU’s 2017 annual summer picnic held at the CU’s first headquarters building in East Lansing.

Employees are also invited to submit questions to the “Ask April” blog, penned by CEO April Clobes. “She answers each question publicly for all employees to see,” said Dimma. “Many changes and updates to the way things are done come out of this blog, as we value employees’ time and thoughts.”

The support and encouragement of MSUFCU’s employees is far-reaching. The CU offers a 200 percent match on 401k contributions up to five percent. Additionally, employees receive fully paid health, dental and vision care, and are eligible for educational assistance and life insurance.

In 2017, MSUFCU introduced Passion Project, a program allowing all employees to apply as individuals or part of a team for one of two $500 grants to complete service projects partnered with charitable organizations of their choice.

“One of MSUFCU’s core values is giving back,” said Dimma. “We honor our employees for giving back to their co-workers, our members and the community.”

Founded in 1979, the $3.65 billion credit union has 795 employees serving 238,802 members.