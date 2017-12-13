Montgomery County Employees Federal Credit Union’s loan portfolio has surpassed $100 million after doubling its loan volume from 2012 to 2017, the Germantown, Md.-based CU announced today.

MCEFCU credits its progress to its member service and competitive loan rates. One of the credit union’s key focuses in recent years has been to emphasize the convenience and ease of applying for a loan.

“The MCEFCU team does a wonderful job of serving all of our members’ borrowing needs,” Sue Hoefs, MCEFCU’s lending director, said in a press release. “It’s a pleasure to be a part of a team that is consistently seeking to be top-of-mind with our members and committed to making the loan process simple.”

MCEFCU Jim Norris said in the release that the credit union plans to create more value-added services in the months ahead.

“We’re excited to reach such a significant milestone, as it really validates the many efforts we have been making to ensure our members are served well by our lending products,” Norris said.

