Monroe County Community Credit Union, a $196 million institution based in Monroe, Mich., has named Stephen P. Grech as its new president and CEO.

Grech succeeds Mike Newman, who died in March. Mark Radwanski, chief financial officer, served as interim president and CEO until November 6.

Stephen P. Grech, new CEO, Monroe County Community CU

“We at MCCCU are excited to bring someone of Steve’s caliber on board to lead the credit union,” Barry Kinsey, MCCCU board chair, said in a statement. “Steve has over 30 years of experience in credit unions and community banking.”

Grech’s selection was facilitated by Angott Search Group, an executive search firm based in Rochester, Mich.

Prior to joining MCCCU, Grech was executive vice president for the $1.1 billion Credit Union One of Ferndale, Mich. He also previously served as chief lending officer at Dearborn Federal Savings Bank.

Grech is a graduate of Wayne State University in Detroit.

MCCCU posted net income of about $495,000 in 2016, down from about $702,000 in the prior year.

