Each year, Rogue Credit Union employees are invited to participate in an anonymous “Climate Survey,” providing an opportunity for employees to offer their perspectives on the CU’s leadership team.

“This completely anonymous survey is reviewed and taken very seriously by Rogue’s leadership team,” said CEO Gene Pelham. “We admit that we are not perfect and we work to listen to our staff, even if they are saying things we don’t want to hear.”

Rogue Credit Union’s leadership team.

Rogue Credit Union ranked No. 11 in the Best Credit Unions to Work For 2017 and earned the No 4 spot in its asset category (CUs with assets of $1 billion or more).

Employees feel supported, in many respects, because Rogue CU offers so many outlets. These include an annual awards banquet, a tuition-reimbursement program, a health and wellness program, a bike-to-work program and interest-free computer and clothes loans, among other offerings.

“Taking care of employees is not a strategy, it is a purpose,” said Pelham. “Rogue’s board of directors has ensured that our team has the resources and tools they need, and have created a culture where our staff is empowered to be successful.”

Due to the level of transparency and engagement between employees and management, Rogue CU employees are quite protective of the culture they helped foster, said Pelham.

“If someone comes in that doesn’t fit the culture and is not ready and willing to serve their peers and our members, our staff will hold them accountable,” he said. “Our staff treasures our culture as much as we work to build it.”

Founded in 1956, the $1.37 billion Rogue Credit Union, Medford, Ore., employs 438 people, with 19 branches serving more than 100,000 members.