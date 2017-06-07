One of the major takeaways from CU Direct’s recent DRIVE conference in Las Vegas was in spite of changing trends in cars – including the popularity of ride-hailing services and the rise of autonomous vehicles – the automotive landscape remains much the same as ever. One thing that may be changing faster than how consumers drive, however, is how they buy their cars.

“We are really focused on helping credit unions,” CU Direct President and CEO Tony Boutelle told CU Journal. “We want to use our technology to connect credit unions to more loans, smooth out the member experience and increase back office efficiency. Those are the three categories we are focusing on.”