BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday reiterated his goal of tackling housing finance reform within the next year, an aggressive plan for resolving a matter that has long flummoxed Congress.
“Whether it’s at the end of this year or the beginning of next year, that’s the time frame we’re looking at,” Mnuchin said in remarks at the Milken Institute Global Conference.
