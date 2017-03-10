WASHINGTON – The Treasury Department announced the appointment of four new senior staff members late Friday, as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gets ready to lead the administration’s efforts on tax and financial reform.
Joining Treasury as counselors are Dan Kowalski, Shannon McGahn, Justin Muzinich and Craig Phillips. The positions do not require Senate approval.
