WASHINGTON — The Senate Finance Committee approved the nomination of Treasury Secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin 14-0 on Wednesday after changing the rules to allow Republicans to vote without any Democrats present.

The move came in response to Democrats' decision to boycott the vote of two nominees — Mnuchin and Health and Human Services Director-designate Tom Price — which under the previous rules would not allow a vote to take place. Republicans harshly criticized Democrats' decision as a political stunt, while Democrats said both Mnuchin and Price needed to respond to allegations that they had lied to Congress.