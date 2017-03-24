WASHINGTON — The administration wants to address the concerns of banks of all sizes when it releases its plan to roll back the Dodd-Frank Act, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday.
“We’re going to have an all-encompassing plan to make sure … that banks can lend,” said Mnuchin, speaking at an event organized by Axios. “Making sure that we have community banks — this isn’t just about having global banks, that we have regional banks — and that our companies can get proper access to capital and that the financial markets can have appropriate liquidity.”
