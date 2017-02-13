WASHINGTON – Steven Mnuchin was confirmed 53 – 47 as Treasury secretary late Monday after two days of debate that included Democrats lambasting the former banker and financier for his handling of delinquent mortgages during the financial crisis and questioning his honesty.

“As the people we represent know, and Mnuchin’s bank proves, when we turn the reins to Wall Street, it's working families who pay the price,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, on the Senate floor last week.