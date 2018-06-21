Clayton, Mo.-based County Credit Union has entered into an agreement with Sharetec System to provide their next core banking system.

“We are a small-asset credit union with big plans for growth,” David Bueneman, CEO of the $20 million-asset institution, said in a statement. “In order to position ourselves for the future, we need a core processor that meets our immediate technology needs, provides improved financial products we need, value data security and is agile enough to grow with us. In addition, it has to be cost-effective in the budget while providing value to our membership.”

Bueneman added that the conversion to Sharetec will “allow us to deliver new features to our membership and create efficiencies that do not exist in our current system.”

Richard Place, vice president of sales for Sharetec, commented that it was evident to that County CU and Sharetec “have similar visions for the future” of credit unions.

“Both organizations are committed to providing member-facing products that bring quality service and support to the membership,” Place added. “Sharetec and County are looking forward to a lasting relationship built on our continuing dedication to provide meaningful products such as mobile banking and remote deposit capture to our client base.”