When a member calls TruChoice Federal Credit Union, employees answer the phone by saying, “Hello, how can I make your life easier today?”

“Members typically pause the first time they hear it and you can hear the smile in their voice from that moment on,” Ken Acker, TruChoice FCU CEO, said in a written statement. “It shifts the interaction from a transactional request to a conversation about their hopes, dreams and financial goals, and how TruChoice can help them on that journey.”