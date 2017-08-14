The annual Credit Unions for Kids Miracle Jeans Day event is coming Sept. 13, giving credit union employees a chance to donate $5 for the opportunity to wear jeans to work that Wednesday while raising money for the CU’s local Children’s Miracle Network hospital.
Organizers invited credit unions to order free paper icons and stickers so their members can participate as well.
