The WINcentive prize-linked savings program, which is facilitated by the Minnesota Credit Union Network, recently hit three major milestones.
Some 20 CUs in the Gopher State now offer the program, designed to help Minnesotans save funds for a rainy day and buck the national trend of dismal savings rates. Halfway through the second year of the program, credit union members in the state have opened 5,000 accounts and saved more than $3.5 million.
