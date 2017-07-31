The Minnesota Credit Union Network has launched a public awareness media campaign designed to demonstrate the benefits of credit union membership to Millennials throughout the state.
The “It’s Your Choice” digital campaign, which MNCUN member credit unions have collectively spend $500,000 on, directs consumers to the www.ChooseMNCU.org micro-site, which helps Millennials learn about local credit unions and what they offer to members.
