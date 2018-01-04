MidFlorida Credit Union has reached $3 billion in assets, the CU announced on Dec. 26.

The Lakeland, Fla.-based financial institution attributed the success to several mergers and customer service. The CU started in 1954 as a local teachers’ credit union with a shoebox of deposits. Now, it is the fourth largest CU in the state.

“When I first started at MidFlorida, I set a goal to significantly grow the organization – I believed we could do it then, and over time we proved we could,” said Kevin Jones, CEO of MidFlorida CU, in a press release. “A large portion of our growth stems from the MidFlorida family, the backbone of our organization. We are fortunate to have a strong team of highly talented managers who have proven to be instrumental to our success.”

The credit union's growth was driven by strong net income figures during the past several years.

