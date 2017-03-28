Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, a $3.5 billion institution based in East Lansing, Mich., hit a major milestone last month, with its mortgage portfolio hitting the $1 billion mark, including more than 8,600 home loans in Michigan alone.

“Reaching $1 billion in our mortgage portfolio is significant for the credit union as it illustrates that we are truly living our mission -- we are helping our members achieve their financial goals and fulfill their dream of homeownership,” April Clobes, MSUFCU’s president and CEO said in a statement. “When our members place their confidence in us for one of their largest purchases, we know that they will have a better experience, receive a better rate and ultimately have their mortgage with a financial institution that understands their individual needs.”