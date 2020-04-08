Michigan mortgage CUSO names new CEO

A credit union service organization in Frankenmuth, Mich., has named a new chief executive.

Jamie York, CEO of Neighborhood Mortgage Solutions

Neighborhood Mortgage Solutions on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jamie York as its newest CEO. York has held a variety of positions at the CUSO, including most recently as chief operating officer.

York succeeds Greg Wischmeyer, who was named CEO in 2010 and is retiring after 42 years in the lending space.

“We congratulate Jamie as we begin a new chapter in our CUSO’s evolution and continue to partner with affiliated credit unions, making home ownership a reality for credit union members across the country,” Donald Mills, chairperson of NMS’s board, said in a press release. “We are most confident Jamie will continue to foster and develop the culture and values that have been a key ingredient for our CUSO and affiliated credit union’s success.”

York joined NMS in 2009 and was part of the team when the CUSO sold its first credit union loan to Fannie Mae. She was credited with helping set up NMS’s secondary market department and is said to have been instrumental in establishing the firm’s culture and high levels of service.

“She personifies the credit union philosophy of ‘people helping people’ and demonstrates the values they stand for daily,” the CUSO said.

NMS serves nearly 100 credit unions spread across 21 states. In November 2019, it surpassed $2 billion in mortgages sold on to Fannie Mae.

