Credit unions in the state of Michigan are keeping pace with an ever improving economy in the Great Lakes State, according to the Michigan Credit Union League, citing first quarter 2017 data from the National Credit Union Administration.

MCUL said that savings, lending and membership rates at Michigan credit unions “continue to grow” while the state’s unemployment rate “continues to drop.” Indeed, the state added almost 10,000 jobs in the first quarter, resulting in the unemployment rate falling to 5 percent. Moreover, preliminary data from the second quarter suggests that the state’s jobless rate has dropped further to 4.7 percent, a 16-year low. (By comparison, the jobless rate in the Michigan was as high as 14.9 percent in the summer of 2009, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.)