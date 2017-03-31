Michigan's credit unions are celebrating another year of strong gains in both membership and loans.

According to the Michigan Credit Union League, CUs in the Great Lakes State saw membership rise at its fastest rate since 1987, hitting 3.6 percent member growth for 2016. And while membership only rose by 0.7 percent during Q4, MCUL is touting credit union membership growth rising at a faster rate than the state's population -- estimated to be about 0.4 percent for 2016, the league said.