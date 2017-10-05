Honor Credit Union of Berrien Springs, Mich., has completed the launch of its partnership with Post Community Credit Union of Battle Creek, Mich.
On Monday, PCCU’s six branches in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas opened under the Honor CU name. Honor CU said the transaction will now “strengthen its relationship” with the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek communities.
