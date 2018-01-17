The Michigan Credit Union League has endorsed U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., in her bid for re-election to the U.S. Senate.

MCUL praised her legislative record and “ongoing support” for common-sense financial measures that help middle-class families, small businesses and community-based financial institutions.

Stabenow is seeking a fourth term in the election to be held in November 2018.

“Senator Stabenow has been a true champion for reasonable, bi-partisan legislation that benefits local communities -- Michigan credit unions are confident that she will continue the fight to move our economy forward,” Ken Ross, MCUL president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “She understands that credit unions play an important role in helping members in communities across Michigan achieve their financial goals.”

Debbie Stabenow meets with Michigan CU officials

Since she was first elected to the U.S. Senate, MCUL said, Stabenow has “demonstrated her understanding of the critical role” that credit unions play in moving the state’s, and the nation’s, economy forward."

The league further noted that she has been “outspoken in her support” of local financial institutions and access to capital, citing that she has co-sponsored bills to increase the member business lending cap, provide additional transparency and fairness in regulatory exams, and mortgage regulatory relief proposals that benefit credit unions and their members.

“Credit unions are member-owned, community organizations that are vital to small businesses and families across Michigan,” Stabenow said in a statement. “This is why I have been a strong advocate for Michigan’s credit unions in the U.S. Senate. There are many challenges facing our nation, and it’s important for us to stand with organizations such as credit unions who provide vital services to millions of consumers and small businesses.”

According to the Michigan Credit Union League, more than 5 million people -- over half the state's population -- are credit union members.