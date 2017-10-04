Print Email Reprints Share

The Michigan Credit Union Foundation recently awarded grants to nine different credit unions for financial education. MCUF grants assist credit unions and their chapters in developing or implementing community reinvestment or financial education initiatives and partnerships, especially those aiding underbanked, low-income or underserved areas.

Michigan CUs receiving MCUF grants include:

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial