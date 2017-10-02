Michael T. Rosek was recently named president and CEO of $171 million First Alliance Credit Union. Rosek comes to First Alliance CU with more than 30 years in the credit union movement and previous experience as a chief financial officer and a chief executive officer.

“I am excited to begin working with each First Alliance team member, to continue to build on to the legacy of outstanding member service, and to help take First Alliance and our members to even greater heights,” Rosek said in a press release.