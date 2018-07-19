Michael Brandt has been named the new president and CEO of Empower Credit Union, a $92 million institution based in West Allis, Wis.

Brandt, who was placed by O’Rourke and Associates, succeeds Jennifer Schilling, who has “chosen to explore new career options,” according to a release announcing Brandt's hiring.

Currently president and CEO of Evergreen CU in Neenah, Wis., a post he has held since 2011, Brandt will assume his new job in late August.

"Michael brings a history of innovation and success in credit union leadership with an emphasis in consumer lending, membership growth, and strategic planning,” Patrick Laske, Empower’s board chair, said in a statement. “He is ideally positioned to lead Empower as we grow our credit union brand and reach in southeastern Wisconsin.”

Michael Brandt, incoming CEO at Empower Credit Union

In 2014 Brandt encouraged Evergreen CU’s board of directors to add “an environmental focus” to the credit union's mission, resulting in Evergreen CU being honored for those efforts. He has also been recognized by the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council and in 2016 was named a "Credit Union Rock Star" by CUNA. Since joining the credit union movement in 2001, Brandt has worked as a loan officer, financial services manager and VP of lending, in addition to his time as president and CEO.

Empower CU posted net income of about $157,000 in the first quarter of 2018, after recording net income of about $404,000 in 2017.

Meanwhile, Evergreen CU recorded net income of about $97,000 in the first quarter of 2018, after recording net income of about $405,000 in 2017.