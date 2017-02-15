Jeff Meshey, president of Phoenix-based Desert Schools Federal Credit Union, is se tto take over as CEO of the $4 billion institution, succeeding Susan Frank who retired at the end of January.
Meshey rises to the CEO role under a succession plan that has been in place since his appointment as president in 2014. He has more than 22 years of experience with the credit union.
