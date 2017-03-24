Meriwest Mortgage Company LLC on Thursday said it has formed a partnership with the Housing Trust of Silicon Valley.

Meriwest Mortgage is a subsidiary of $1.3 billion Meriwest Credit Union, San Jose, Calif. The company said its new partnership will allow it to help low-income, first-time home buyers purchase a primary residence in Santa Clara County – one of the least affordable housing markets in the country. The program has income eligibility guidelines based on gross annual household income and other factors. Meriwest Mortgage said it will use HTSV’s low-interest second loan to assist with borrowers’ down payment and/or closing costs.